Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s How That Happened

Despite being poorly received by both critics and fans, Spider-Man 3 proved to be a massive box office hit. Released in 2007, the next and last movie in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy lasted the story of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), who eventually had his secret revealed to Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) at the end of Spider-Man 2.

Unlike its predecessors, Spider-Man 3 pit that the wallcrawler against not one but three notable members of his rogues’ gallery in Marvel Comics. Besides having to compete with an alien symbiote that twisted his character, Peter had to combat Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, a super-powered criminal connected to Uncle Ben’s death, and Harry Osborn (James Franco). They employed his daddy’s Green Goblin technology to get revenge on Spider-Man. His issues were further complicated when the alien symbiote turned Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) into one of those hero’s most dangerous adversaries in the comic book: Venom.

When it released, critics predicted Spider-Man 3 a disjointed mess littered with issues. A common critique was in incorporating three villains (all with their own stories), Spider-Man 3 tried to do a lot at once. It had been stated that the humor felt flat, which did little to build on the characters’ stories. Reviews of Spider-Man 3 proved unbelievably brutal, and to this day it is considered one of the worst Spider-Man movies. Its poor reception also resulted in the Spider-Man franchise being rebooted. But, it wasn’t stopped by its reputation from doing extremely well at the box office. Here is how that happened.

Spider-Man 3 Was Greatly Anticipated By Fans

First of all, it is important to note that Spider-Man 3 was one of the very talked-about movies of 2007, and it is easy to see why. The superhero genre was in its early times when Sony Pictures released Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. The film, with the story about Peter Parker getting Spider-Man, fighting sequences, and its effects, helped to define the genre in a big way. It gave birth to a whole cast of memorable characters, including the titular hero, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson), and more.

Unlike most sequels, Spider-Man 2 comfortably lived up to the standards determined by the original. In reality, many feel that it surpassed the film. In 2020, Spider-Man two is still regarded as one of the best superhero films ever. Considering that both were superhero movies, expectations were high for the next installment. The popularity surrounding the first two movies generated a great deal of interest around Spider-Man 3. The show that it would comprise Venom added into the hype.

Spider-Man 3 Had A Huge Opening Weekend

Bad reviews didn’t hold Spider-Man 3 back as much as it does lots of different films, and much of this has to do with if it made its money. By earning $381 million 16, the weekend box office record broke. That is a bit less than half of its total box office gross profit, which was $895 million. Making nearly $400 million in 1 weekend would be remarkable even by the standards of today, and has been unheard of in the time. Those numbers can result from the advertising for Spider-Man 3 in addition to the enthusiasm created by Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. Requires a little bit of time to get critical reception to influence a film’s box office performance As it takes, its poor reviews didn’t play much of a role in theatre attendance for the weekend.

Spider-Man 3 Had Little Direct Box Office Competition

Spider-Man 3 significantly gained by a lack of direct box office contest, which would be rare nowadays considering how many superhero films come out each year. The cause of this is probably because studios had the chance to know Sony didn’t desire their movies from releasing near it, to endure, and had a hit on its hands. No big movies released soon before or following Spider-Man 3’s May 4 release date. It was not confronted with any real competition until Shrek that the Third and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End hit theatres on May 17 and May 19, respectively. Thus Spider-Man 3 getting an opportunity to hog the spotlight to the part of a few weeks just helped fuel its dominance in the box office – to three months, no less.

Why Sony Rebooted The Franchise Anyway

Spider-Man 3 was never supposed to finish Peter’s story. Both Dunst and Maguire expressed interest in reprising their roles, and Sony at a single point was dedicated to making the fourth installment, with Raimi set to lead. There has been A script being worked on, and actors were cast for brand new characters. Sony scrapped it though much work had already been done in the movie. Raimi said this decision was reached when he realized that he wasn’t going to be able to get the script. Since Raimi was miserable with Spider-Man 3, he wanted to make sure the fourth film was an improvement. His concern was that the deadline would make that goal uncontrollable. Because of This, Sony and Raimi abandoned the job.

Spider-Man 3’s bad reviews ought to get a share of the blame for why Sony was prepared to let go of Spider-Man 4 so easily. The third film managed to endure the negative attention because it rode off the hype out of its predecessors, but that has been. Spider-Man 4 would not have had the same benefits. It would have had to undergo the challenge of having to get over the damage that Spider-Man 3 had done to the franchise. Plus, it would appear that the film may have replicated the same problem that Spider-Man 3 had, which was the inclusion of numerous antagonists. On Sony, Spider-Man 4 would have been a far more lucrative project if the third picture had been an all-around success.

Sony Pictures proceeded on from Spider-Man 4 but had no intention of giving up about the character. Having noticed how well the three movies of Raimi had done in the box office, they decided to continue building and understood the potential of the Spider-Man property. It was ascertained that the best choice for Spider-Man 4 was a reboot with new actors. In accordance with Raimi, this was a choice executives at Sony were mulling over even if Spider-Man 4 was still in evolution. One benefit of this thought was that they can retell Spider-Man’s source story. It was stated that being a teen with super abilities was an essential portion of his character, and Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy had moved far beyond this stage. Thus, The Amazing Spider-Man was born.

