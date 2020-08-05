Spider Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Update

- Advertisement -

All eyes are on Marvel Studios to determine how they’d include Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, among other X-Men characters. Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting Deadpool 3 is in the making. Kevin Feige gets his lips sealed. While we wait patiently for Reynolds and Marvel to affirm Deadpool 3, a new report claims the celebrity has been pushing Marvel Studios to feature a Deadpool cameo at the upcoming superhero movie of Tom Holland.

Take this upgrade using a pinch of salt. According to sources of We Reynolds has introduced Marvel with the concept of this cameo for he feels that the mix of Spider-Man and Deadpool will work like fireworks. “He is hoping to have a cameo so that the two heroes can meet,” the worldwide report maintained. But Marvel is not on board with an idea. The superhero film production house is”reluctant” to bring the idea to life. The studio has allegedly informed Reynolds that there isn’t any space for Deadpool from the movie owing to the sets. They also added they have large plans for the Merc and they do not wish to force the mutant into the Spider-Man movie.

A few weeks before, another rumour created its way, while we wait to tackle this rumour. A Marvel insider who goes by the title Roger Wardell claimed Micheal Bay could be in discussions to direct the movie. The source, who has previously leaked a few titbits about MCU, tweeted, “Deadpool kills Fox’s Marvel Universe was among those ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019. Michael Bay in discussions to direct the movie.” Reynolds worked on Six Underground with Bay. The movie also saw Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick onboard of the movie.

