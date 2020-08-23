Home Entertainment Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Detail Is Here
Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Detail Is Here

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Spider-Man 3 is best remembered for having a lot of villains, one of those Flint Marko a.k.a. Sandman, whose destiny was left unknown. As one of the most cherished characters in Marvel Comics, Spider-Man was adapted to other websites as the 1970s, but his most popular versions are those on the huge screen. Spider-Man made his cinematic debut in 2002 with Sam Raimi as director and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, also was well-received it made sense for two more movies. Spider-Man 2 is thought to be one of the best superhero movies ever produced and one that set the bar for subsequent movies, but the same can not be said about Spider-Man 3.

Released in 2007, Spider-Man 3 saw Peter Parker coming across (and bonding) having an alien symbiote whilst preparing for his potential with Mary Jane Watson (Kristen Dunst). Because that wasn’t sufficient, Peter also had to cope with Harry Osborn (James Franco), Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), and Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church). As it turned out that Marko was the killer of Uncle Ben. Throughout the latter, Raimi and business retconned one important part in the arc of Spider-Man. Sandman also struck a”convention” in Raimi’s trilogy as his death wasn’t revealed on screen, leaving lovers questioning what happened to him after the movie ended.

Marko was a thug who escaped from prison. While fleeing from the police, he fell to an experimental particle accelerator that fused his DNA with the surrounding sand, changing him into Sandman and thus giving him the ability to control sand and reform his entire body with it. Peter learned Marko was the person who killed Uncle Ben and went after him, but Marko explained it had been an accident and it was haunting him ever since. Marko, who subsequently drifted away, was forgiven by peter. This leaves Sandman the sole antagonist at Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy that didn’t perish, but it also provides him with a sadder ending.

Where Sandman went following the events of Spider-Man 3 is open to interpretation, but what is sure is that he would not be able to reunite with his family for a long, long time since the police still wanted him. After escaping from jail, Marko stole money so he would get his daughter the treatment she wanted – with him drifting away to an unknown destination wouldn’t have been able to assist her, and it’s a puzzle if he got to see her back again. Given his deep sorrow over Uncle Ben’s death and his sole purpose when sneaking was helping his daughter (as he saw no way from the situation), it’s unlikely he continued on that route after Spider-Man 3. He began over someplace else, but that also means not seeing his daughter.

While his motives steal are understandable, they don’t warrant, and Sandman paid for his activities – and the cost wasn’t going straight back to his daughter and not having the ability to assist her as he wanted. Sandman didn’t perish in Spider-Man 3, but he obtained a more tragic finish compared to the remaining villains in Raimi’s trilogy.

