Spider-Man 3 Forthcoming Superhero Movie Of Tom Holland

- Advertisement -

All eyes are to see how they would incorporate Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool, one of the other X-Men characters, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting Deadpool 3 is in the making. However, Kevin Feige gets his lips. While we wait to affirm Deadpool 3, a recent report claims the celebrity has been pushing Marvel Studios to include a Deadpool cameo in the forthcoming superhero movie of Tom Holland.

Take this update using a pinch of salt. Based on sources of We Got This Covered, Reynolds has presented the idea of the cameo to Marvel because he believes Deadpool and the mix of Spider-Man will operate like fireworks. “He’s hoping to have a cameo so the two heroes can meet,” the international report maintained. However, Marvel is not on board with the notion. The superhero movie production house is”reluctant” to bring the idea to life. The studio has told Reynolds that there’s not any space for Deadpool from the film owing to the packed sets. They also added they have large plans for your Merc with a Mouth and they do not want to force the mutant into the Spider-Man movie.

A couple of weeks ago, another rumour made its way, while we wait to tackle this rumour. Maintained Micheal Bay could be to direct the film. The source, who has leaked a few titbits about MCU, tweeted, “Deadpool kills Fox’s Marvel Universe was one of the ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019. Michael Bay in talks to direct the film.” Reynolds worked with Bay on Six Underground. The film also saw Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick onboard of the movie.

