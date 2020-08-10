Home Entertainment Spider-Man 3 Filming Date And May Get Delayed
Spider-Man 3 Filming Date And May Get Delayed

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Spider-Man 3 Supposed to Film In July 2020, Tom Holland to Reunite as Peter Parker.

Marvel Studios is set to Start filming to its all-new Spider-Man 3 in July this year with Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker and Jon Watts as the director.

Nothing is disclosed in terms of the storyline, but as per the international media accounts, the story will follow the episode Far From Home.

Spider-Man 3 Filming Date

Additionally, Tom Holland revealed when production might be started by the film, saying:
“Yes, is the answer to that query. I am super happy about it. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July. As much for me showing up on other Marvel films, I am unsure what they want me to perform.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is massive. And Tom Holland’s comments are sure to excite Marvel Fans.

Spider-Man 3 May Get Delayed

It’s discovered that production on the upcoming untitled film from Sony and Marvel is on pause.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the July dates for Spider-Man 3 might get postponed. The 3 has a launch date of July 16, 2021, which stars Zendaya.

Some rumours offer the picture that may be titled”Home Run” and might feature Kraven and Scorpion. Speculations are indicating Henry Cavill coming in for Kraven’s function.

