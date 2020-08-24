Spider-Man 3 All Information About Regarding It

- Advertisement -

Spider-Man 3 is best remembered for having a lot of villains, among people Flint Marko a.k.a. Sandman, whose destiny was left unidentified. As one of the most beloved characters from Marvel Comics, Spider-Man was adapted to other websites as the 1970s, but his most well-known versions are the ones on the big screen. Spider-Man made his cinematic debut in 2002 with Sam Raimi as director and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, also was so well-received it made way for two more films. Spider-Man two is considered one of the best superhero movies ever produced and one which set the bar for subsequent movies, but the same can’t be said about Spider-Man 3.

Released in 2007, Spider-Man 3 saw Peter Parker coming across (and bonding) having an alien symbiote while preparing for his potential with Mary Jane Watson (Kristen Dunst). Because that wasn’t sufficient, Peter had to cope with Harry Osborn (James Franco), Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), and Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church). Raimi and company retconned one part that is significant in the arc of Spider-Man, as it was that Marko was the killer of Uncle Ben. Sandman also struck a”convention” at Raimi’s trilogy as his death wasn’t revealed on display, leaving lovers questioning what happened to him after the movie finished.

- Advertisement -

Marko was a thug who escaped from prison. While fleeing from the authorities, he fell to an experimental particle accelerator that fused his DNA with the surrounding sand, transforming him Sandman and consequently giving him the capability to control reform and sand his entire body with it. Marko explained that it had been an accident and that it had been haunting him ever since although peter afterward learned Marko was the person who killed Uncle Ben and went afterward. Marko, who then drifted away was forgiven by peter. This makes Sandman the sole antagonist in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy which didn’t die, but it also gives him a sadder ending.

Where Sandman went following the episodes of Spider-Man 3 is open to interpretation, but what’s certain is that he wouldn’t have the ability to reunite with his family for a long, long time, since the police still wanted him. After escaping from jail, Marko stole money so he could get his daughter the treatment that she wanted – with him drifting away to an unknown destination wouldn’t have had the opportunity to assist her, and it is a puzzle if he got to see her again. Given his sincere regret over Uncle Ben’s death and his only purpose when stealing was helping his daughter (because he saw no way from this situation), it is unlikely he continued on that route after Spider-Man 3. That means not seeing his daughter, although he started over someplace else.

While his motives are clear, they do not warrant, and Sandman paid for his actions, and the price not went straight back to his daughter and not being able to assist her as he desired. Sandman didn’t perish in Spider-Man 3, but he got a more tragic ending than the rest of the villains at Raimi’s trilogy.

