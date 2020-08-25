Spider-Man 3: All Information About Regarding It

- Advertisement -

Spider-Man 3 is remembered for having a lot of villains, among those Flint Marko, a.k.a. Sandman, whose destiny was left unknown. As among the most beloved characters from Marvel Comics, Spider-Man was adapted to other media in the 1970s, but his many well-known models are on the huge screen. Spider-Man made his cinematic debut in 2002 with Sam Raimi as director and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker also was well-received. It made way for two films. Spider-Man two is considered one of the best superhero movies ever made and one that set the bar for subsequent movies, but the same can’t be said about Spider-Man 3.

Released in 2007, Spider-Man 3 saw Peter Parker coming across (and bonding) having an alien symbiote while preparing for his potential with Mary Jane Watson (Kristen Dunst). Because that was not enough, Peter also had to deal with Harry Osborn (James Franco), Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), and Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church). Through the latter, Raimi and company retconned one important part in the arc of Spider-Man, as it was that Marko was the true killer of Uncle Ben. Sandman also broke a”tradition” at Raimi’s trilogy as his departure wasn’t shown on display, leaving fans questioning what happened to him after the film ended.

Marko was a thug who escaped from prison. While fleeing from the police, he fell to an experimental particle accelerator that fused his DNA with all the surrounding sand, transforming him into Sandman and thus giving him the capability to control reform and sand his entire body with it. Peter later learned Marko was the person who went afterward and killed Uncle Ben, but Marko explained it had been an accident and that it was haunting him ever since. Peter forgave. This makes Sandman the sole antagonist in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy that didn’t perish, but it also provides him a sadder ending.

Where Sandman went following the events of Spider-Man 3 is open to interpretation, but what is sure is that he would not be able to reunite with his family for a long, long time since the police still wanted him. After escaping from jail, Marko stole money so he could get his daughter the treatment that she needed — with him drifting away to an unknown destination would not have had the opportunity to assist her, and it’s a mystery if he got to see her back again. Given his deep sorrow over Uncle Ben’s death and his only purpose when sneaking was serving his daughter (as he saw no way out of this situation), he was unlikely to continue on this route after Spider-Man 3. That also means not seeing his daughter, although he began over someplace else.

While his motives to steal are clear, they do not justify everything he did, and ultimately, Sandman paid for his actions, and the price not went straight back to his daughter and not having the ability to assist her as he desired. Sandman did not perish in Spider-Man 3, but he obtained a more tragic ending compared to the rest of the villains in Raimi’s trilogy.