SpaceX launched another 58 fresh Starlink satellites into Earth orbit night, and it managed to catch among its nosecone fairings as a bonus.

SpaceX

The fairings price as much as $6 million each, so it is a wise business decision to attempt to regain them when possible.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite horde acquired a little bit bigger on Tuesday with the successful launch of the following Falcon 9 and the deployment of 58 new satellites into Earth orbit.

The start and execution went off without a hitch, and as a bonus, SpaceX managed to Recoup part of its rocket’s nosecone,

The two nosecone halves, called fairings, pay the payload bay and fall back down to Earth after the spacecraft reaches space and deploys whatever it is carrying.

In a first-of-its-kind video released by Elon Musk, the fairing catch was capture by a camera drone which supplies us with some stunning footage.

As you can see in the movie, the fairing was snatche as it flew toward the ocean.

The boat carrying this massive net is name Ms Tree,

and SpaceX has two such boats it uses to attempt to catch both halves of the nosecone whenever they come down.

The video is really fantastic, aside from a questionable background audio,

and it shows us exactly the retrieval process in a manner that we have never seen it before.

The movie makes the entire thing look rather easy, which it certainly isn’t.

SpaceX’s early efforts to recover its rocket fairings were met with poor results.

The form of the fairings makes it incredibly difficult to predict how they’re likely to return.

They are not exactly aerodynamic, and SpaceX struggle for quite a while,

analyzing various chute configurations and nets until it settled on its current setup.

Even still, there’s no guarantee that the ships will catch the nosecones when they cruise back down to Earth,

and in yesterday’s launch another half of the nosecone ended up in the

ocean before the other SpaceX boat recovered it.

As time passes, the organization is getting better

and better in positioning its own ships and time the grabs, but it is still far from a sure thing.

But why bother to catch the nosecones whatsoever?

SpaceX already regularly recovers and refurbishes its own Falcon 9 booster,

so why mess around with all the nosecones, also?

Well, despite seeming like rather straightforward pieces of hardware, they are incredibly complex and pricey.

Elon Musk has promised that the fairing halves cost somewhere about $6 million each,

and recovering and refurbishing them will be a great deal cheaper than making brand new ones.

In any case, the video is a cure,

and it is cool that SpaceX is so dedicate to displaying its own accomplishments.

That means more cool things for the rest of us to watch.