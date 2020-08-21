- Advertisement -

SpaceX launched another 58 fresh Starlink satellites into Earth orbit last night, and it managed to catch among its nosecone fairings as a bonus.

SpaceX

The fairings cost as much as $6 million each, so it’s a wise business decision to try to regain them as soon as possible.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite horde got a little bit larger on Tuesday with the successful launching of the following Falcon 9

and the deployment of 58 new satellites into Earth orbit.

Both nosecone halves, called fairings, pay the payload bay and fall back down to Earth following the spacecraft reaches space and deploys whatever it is carrying.

In a first-of-its-kind video released by Elon Musk,

the fairing grab was seized by a camera drone which supplies us with some stunning footage.

As you can see in the video, the fairing was snatche because it flew toward the ocean.

The boat carrying that enormous net is name Ms Tree,

SpaceX has two these ships it uses to attempt to catch both parts of the nosecone when they come down.

The movie is really fantastic, aside from some questionable background music,

and it shows us the retrieval procedure in a manner that we’ve never seen it before.

The movie makes the entire thing seem rather simple, which it certainly is not.

SpaceX’s early efforts to recoup its rocket fairings were met with poor outcomes.

The form of the fairings makes it unbelievably difficult to predict how they are going to come down.

They are not just non judgmental, and SpaceX struggled for a long time,

testing various chute settings and configurations until it settled on its current setup.

Even still, there’s no promise that the ships will capture the nosecones whenever they cruise down to Earth,

and in yesterday’s launch the other half of the nosecone ended up in the sea before the other SpaceX vessel recovered it.

As time passes, the organization is getting better and better at positioning its boats and time the catches, but it’s still far from a sure thing.

But why bother to grab the nosecones at all?

SpaceX already regularly recovers and refurbishes its Falcon 9 booster,

and why mess up with the nosecones, too?

Well, despite seeming like rather straightforward pieces of hardware, they are incredibly intricate and pricey.

Elon Musk has promised the fairing halves cost somewhere around $6 million each,

and regaining and refurbishing them will be a whole lot less expensive than making brand new ones.

In any case, the video is a cure,

and it’s cool that SpaceX is so dedicate to showing off its own accomplishments.

That means more cool stuff for the rest of us to see.