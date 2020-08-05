- Advertisement -

SpaceX forced to abort Starship’jump’ after engine problem.

SpaceX was preparing to launch its Starship prototype onto a brief”hop” test, but engine problem halted it at the last possible second.

A problem with the engine triggered an automatic abort, according to SpaceX boss Elon Musk.

SpaceX is planning to try out the test launch again shortly.

Between trips to the International Space Station, satellite launches, and the seemingly neverending deployment of the company’s own Starlink communications hardware

, SpaceX has a lot of projects going on at any given moment.

Before it can do any of that, it’s actually to create it off the ground, and it almost did so yesterday

The organization’s SN5 Starship prototype has been readied to fly on its initial sub-orbital”jump” test as soon as an problem popped up in the last possible moment.

The company had an superb long launching opportunity within which to check its own Starship hardware,

but waited until late in the 12-hour window to begin fueling and prepping the spacecraft for the evaluation.

Musk tweeted the evaluation was coming up shortly, however, the Raptor engine at the model just wasn’t up for the endeavor.

Just moments before it was supposed to start,”a Raptor turbopump spin start valve did not open,” according to Musk.

This glitch resulted in the spacecraft”tripping an automatic abort.”

That’s a bummer, but Musk noted that the group”figure out why & retry tomorrow.”

As Teslarati points out, this glitch is apparently like the one that halted a static fire test of this Raptor engine in late July.

At the stage, Musk tweeted:”Fuel spin-valve didn’t start. I shall fix & try again .

Additionally, some strange TVC hydraulic pump behavior.”

There’s obviously great news and bad news .

The bad news is that the Starship prototype didn’t figure out how to remove as planned. It is a little setback, but SpaceX may figure it all out.

The fantastic thing is that SpaceX’s automatic abort attributes

surely appear to be in good working order, as both of the failed

engine firings were triggered by automated systems which are constructed to guard the spacecraft and anyone neighboring from possible threat.

Whatever the case, the company is preparing to try again when now.

The jump test won’t be the most exciting thing in the world –

– the prototype will soar for a very short distance and try to land upright again — but it’s a significant milestone for the Starship program nonetheless.

Starship is a huge bargain for SpaceX, and though

the project will take quite a while, the outcomes could provide new capabilities for humans exploring distance.