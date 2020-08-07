Home Entertainment Southern Survival Season 2: Netflix Is There Any New Information About The...
Southern Survival Season 2: Netflix Is There Any New Information About The Release Date?

By- Alok Chand
Southern Survival Season 2, Southern Survival is a reality television series that debuted on July 3, 2020, recently on Netflix. It had a total of eight episodes which range in between 25-32 minutes. The series is about the BattlBox team who test the products developed to help people survive dangerous and extreme situations such as natural disasters, explosions, and intruders out.

Southern Survival Season 2

With resourcefulness and awareness, Southern Survival has a great deal to offer which is the reason why the viewers received it. But are there a Southern Survival Season 2? This is what we know so far about this thrilling Netflix show’s sequel.

Southern Survival Season 2 When Will The Next Season Premiere?

Information regarding the renewal of year 2 hasn’t been created. On the other hand, because we get to find out a lot of fans did and adored the season.

So it is going to take time to become Since the show has just debuted on Netflix renewed. Additionally, Netflix takes into consideration the viewership ratings, dependent on which it renews a show. So there is an excellent probability that season 2 of Southern Survival would return.

As for when it’ll come on Netflix, therefore we’ll have to wait. Southern Survival is filmed outdoors. But considering the situation that the coronavirus pandemic has created, we could expect late 2021 to be released by season 2.

Southern Survival Season 2 Who Would Feature In The next season?

Season 1 saw the team members of Battlbox, i.e. Daniel, Brandon, Steve, and Mikki, surviving various dangerous circumstances and trying out different tests and challenges. So if season 2 does reunite to Netflix, then we will see them returning. We can also expect a few new developments to be made to the team.

Southern Survival Season 2 What Will Be The Storyline?

In season 1, each episode was centered around a theme that was indicated by a specific episode’s name. As an example, the first episode was titled Fire, where we got to see fireproof fabrics and a matchstick that cannot be extinguished by whatever. Every episode was created such that besides giving information out, it retains the audiences on their toes.

So for Season 2, viewers can expect the same amount of gripping scenarios and adventures. It will try to maintain the same tone as the first year. Products will need to be tested alongside myths and rumors that need to be cleared. We can count to assist us with all the myth busters.

Alok Chand

Southern Survival Season 2: Netflix Is There Any New Information About The Release Date?

