Southern Survival Season 2: Is There Any New Information About The Release Date?

By- Alok Chand
Southern Survival Season 2, Southern Survival, is a reality television series that debuted on Netflix recently on July 3, 2020. It had a total of eight episodes, which range in minutes. The show is about the BattlBox team who tests out the products developed to help people survive extreme and dangerous situations like explosions, natural disasters, and intruders.

Southern Survival Season 2

Southern Survival has a lot to offer with awareness and resourcefulness, which is why the viewers had received it. However, is there a Southern Survival Season two? This is what we know so far about this Netflix series’s sequel.

Southern Survival Season 2 When Will The Next Season Premiere?

Official information about the renewal of season 2 has not been created. On the other hand, because we get to find out a lot from this sequence, enthusiasts did well and adored the first time.

Since the series has just debuted on Netflix so it’ll take some time to get renewed; moreover, Netflix takes ratings, dependent on which it replaces a specific show. So there is a fantastic chance that year 2 of Southern Survival will come back.

As for when it’ll come on Netflix, for that, we are going to have to wait longer. Southern Survival is mostly filmed outside. But looking at the situation the coronavirus pandemic has produced, we could expect 2021 that is late to be released by season 2.

Southern Survival Season 2 Who Would Feature In The Next Season?

Season 1 saw the team members of Battlbox i.e., Daniel, Brandon, Steve, and Mikki, surviving various dangerous situations and trying out multiple tests and challenges. So if season 2 does return on Netflix, then we will most probably see them returning. We could also expect some new additions being made to the team.

Southern Survival Season 2 Exactly What Is Going To Be The Storyline?

In season 1, every episode was based around a particular theme that was signaled by the title of a specific chapter. For instance, the first episode was titled Fire, where we got to see fireproof fabrics and a matchstick that cannot be extinguished by whatever. Each chapter is designed such that besides giving out advice, it keeps the audiences on their toes.

So for Season 2, audiences can expect the same amount of experiences and gripping scenarios. It will attempt to keep the same tone. Several products will need to be tested together with myths and rumors that need to be cleared. We can count to assist us with all the myth busters.

Alok Chand

Also Read:   Splatoon 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!
