'South Park' could be rebooted for a franchise of new movies! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
South Park could also be getting a reboot for a number of latest films.

A full length feature movie of the animated grownup series – South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut – was released in cinemas in 1999.

Now, Grant Gish, ViacomCBS Entertaiworldtoptrendnt and Youth Group’s new senior vice chairman of grownup animation, has expressed an curiosity in making extra films and specials with creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

“So long as you’re doing one thing new, and that may very well be something from a brand new model to a brand new tone to a brand new voice coming from a selected author, I believe it will probably work,” Gish advised CNBC.

“An animation audience is on the lookout for one thing unique. That’s what The Simpsons and South Park have famously completed. So I need to strive slightly little bit of every part, although a number of it will likely be focused to the tried and true with manufacturers people know.”

While Stone and Parker continue to create episodes of South Park for Comedy Central, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max paid $500 million to Viacom to licence again episodes for the following few years.

When that deal expires, ViacomCBS might home the series and any new films and specials made within the coming years by itself streaming service.

Gish, who beforehand helped develop Bob’s Burgers and American Dad, will even be overseeing The Ren & Stimpy Show reboot, which was announced yesterday (August 5), the Beavis and Butt-Head remake from Mike Choose and Daria spin-off Jodie on the community.

“These have been exhibits I grew up on,” he added. “Taking these manufacturers and making one thing new for 2021, 2022, or discovering and making one thing new for Comedy Central, Nickelodeon – once more, networks I grew up on – it’s only a nice alternative.”

