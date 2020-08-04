SoulCalibur VI: Setsuka Revealed as New Character, And Know More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

Setsuka was released in SoulCalibur III and returned in SoulCalibur IV. Setsuka grew up in Japan as an outsider because of being Caucasian. She ran away from home and was later taken in by a swordsman who gave her a brand new title, raised her, and trained her within the art of sword fighting. When Setsuka returned from an errand, she discovered her master gravely wounded after a battle with the wandering mercenary Mitsurugi. The master bore no ill-will in direction of Mitsurugi and continued to train Setsuka with the order that her abilities shouldn’t be used for revenge. Regardless, as soon as he lastly died, Setsuka devoted herself to discovering and defeating Mitsurgi for what he did to the one particular person she ever cared about.

We have now not less than yet another character joining the SoulCalibur VI roster. Actually hoping that it’s Olcadan, the gruff warrior cursed to have an owl head on a human body. How is it that he was in SoulCalibur III and in some way by no means confirmed up ever once more? Was the introduction of Star Wars characters in SoulCalibur IV so weird that they only had a lot room for the extra batshit members of the roster?

SoulCalibur VI is getting another updates, too. There’s a brand new background and a brand new story mode chapter for Groh. There are new ostume items, not just for Setsuka but in addition costumes that let you dress your created characters up like various Tekken fighters. I suppose Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn’t the one recreation that’s abruptly permitting you to dress your characters up like Heihachi Mishima.

Talking of Tekken, a trailer was released asserting Tekken 7’s Season Pass 4:

There’s not an excessive amount of to speak about right here aside from the shot on the finish that hints on the return of Kunimitsu. The fox-mask-wearing ninja has proven up within the non-canon Tekken Tag Event video games however hasn’t appeared in a canon recreation since Tekken 2 again in 1995.