By- Nitu Jha
Sony will reportedly reveal the PS5 launch date and price during its next press conference, which might happen in late August or early September.

Sony

The following PS5 press event will allegedly deliver other significant announcements, including backward compatibility.

exclusive games, and a PlayStation 5 teardown.
Microsoft is already expected to make a splash with its Xbox occasion this month, in which the cheaper Xbox Series S console will reportedly drop.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 events have been less than exciting.

and the novel coronavirus is to blame for it. Sony was not able to hold any in-person press conferences up to now.

and those which were streamed on the internet were not that thrilling.

Sony took its time using the PS5 design reveal.

which came at the end of a games-focused presentation a couple of months back.

Also Read:   Microsoft Stores: Closing Pretty Much All Of Its Microsoft Store Retail Outlets Is a Sad, But Not Surprising

Last week’s State of Play did not include any surprises for fans.

Sony did not sneak in any PS5 price or launch date details.

as some of you may have hoped, sticking to the script that is predetermined.

PS5 event

But the PS5 event that you’ve been awaiting is coming true soon, according to some couple leakers.

Insiders have been wrong so much about PS5 revelations, so these claims should be taken with the appropriate amount of circumspection.

We are getting closer and closer into the PS5 and Xbox collection X start window.

Also Read:   Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G preliminary specifications

so the two companies will need to tell us earlier than later when these devices will start and how much they will cost.

1 leaker states the next PS5 event will incorporate a teardown of the console and information about backward compatibility, release date, and cost.

Also Read:   Google Meet and WhatsApp Will Find A Few Notable Updates In The Coming Weeks, Don't Need Zoom

According to this individual, the data was supposed to be shown in early August.

but Sony allegedly waited for Microsoft to reveal its hand.

A different leaker posted a teaser which indicates Sony could sponsor an event in the forthcoming weeks.

Again, nothing is supported at this moment.

Microsoft to reveal its hand

NotebookCheck points out that both these leakers have made incorrect predictions about the PS5 previously.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains out of control.

so Sony can’t possibly hold an on site press conference.

Therefore, it doesn’t have to announce interested parties well ahead of time of the event to manage the travel and lodging logistics.

That’s why Sony can afford to be flexible about the date of the huge PS5 reveal event.

Also Read:   Due To COVID-19 Pandemic lockdowns And Stay-At-Home Impacted The Whole Bussiness World

And leakers are very likely to be incorrect.

The more-reliable Jeff Grubb commented on Twitter that August would be”form of an Xbox month,” indicating that the PS5 event may need to wait.

Microsoft did create a few noteworthy moves this past month.

The business announced iCloud service for its Galaxy Notice 20 a couple of days back.

just as Notice rumors said it would.

Also Read:   Big News: Google’s best inventions in Google Translate on Android

It kicked off game streaming on Android nowadays.

and it’s getting ready to get an Xbox event where it’ll supposedly unveil the cheaper Xbox collection X console which keeps popping up in escapes.

It is unclear whether Microsoft will disclose pricing details for some of the new Xbox consoles.

since the company is apparently looking to price them under what Sony will charge because of its two PS5 flavors.

Nitu Jha

