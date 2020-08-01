Home Technology Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds

By- Shankar
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless  Earbuds Noise-cancelling true wireless headphones that made our dreams come true

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 70g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 6 hours | Battery life (charging case): 18 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes

Efficient noise-cancellationInconspicuous looks excellent fun to concentrate on not suitable for sports.
Considering it’s still rare to urge noise-cancellation in  Earbuds in the least, the very fact that Sony has managed to pack it into a pair that isn’t only wireless, but true wireless is extremely impressive indeed.
The Sony WF-1000X manages to supply A level of noise-cancellation that’s excellent for a pair of earbuds – it won’t offer equivalent isolation as a pair of over-ear cans. Still, if you’re after a sleek form factor, then the compromise is well worthwhile.

There could also be a couple of minor problems with these wireless earbuds, but we expect Sony has knocked the ball out of the park with the WF-1000XM3;That’s why this guide includes the best wireless earbuds for every budget, every situation, and in every form factor. First up – the best true  earbuds you can buy today.

pairs of true wireless earbuds were the Apple AirPods. But now there are far better options out there, including the AirPods Pro. So, before you buy a pair of old-school ‘Pods, check out our selection of the best true  earbuds and AirPods-alternatives you can buy in 2020.

