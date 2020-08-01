- Advertisement -

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Noise-cancelling true wireless headphones that made our dreams come true

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 70g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 6 hours | Battery life (charging case): 18 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes

Efficient noise-cancellationInconspicuous looks excellent fun to concentrate on not suitable for sports.

Considering it’s still rare to urge noise-cancellation in Earbuds in the least, the very fact that Sony has managed to pack it into a pair that isn’t only wireless, but true wireless is extremely impressive indeed.

The Sony WF-1000X manages to supply A level of noise-cancellation that’s excellent for a pair of earbuds – it won’t offer equivalent isolation as a pair of over-ear cans. Still, if you’re after a sleek form factor, then the compromise is well worthwhile.

There could also be a couple of minor problems with these wireless earbuds, but we expect Sony has knocked the ball out of the park with the WF-1000XM3;

pairs of true wireless earbuds were the Apple AirPods. But now there are far better options out there, including the AirPods Pro. So, before you buy a pair of old-school ‘Pods, check out our selection of the best true earbuds and AirPods-alternatives you can buy in 2020.