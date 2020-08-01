- Advertisement -

Sony unveiled a new tagline called’Ready for PlayStation 5.

which will be implemented to TVs that are capable of showcasing next-gen PS5 games as they were meant to be seen.

The first two’Ready for PlayStation 5′ TVs are Sony’s X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED (which starts at $999).

also Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED (which starts at $5,999).

Preorders for Sony’s PS5 are rumoured to start in August ahead of a November release date.

You can not preorder a PS5 quite yet.

however, the first official’Ready for PlayStation 5′ televisions are already available on the market.

On Wednesday, Sony Electronics announced that it had created a brand new’Ready for PlayStation 5′ tagline in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment to make it effortless for prospective PS5 owners to determine which.

TVs are going to be able to take full advantage of this next-gen console’s specs and features when it launches this holiday season.

In a media release, Sony shown that the X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED and Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED models are the first TVs to carry the tagline

. According to Sony, the X900H”shows gameplay pictures of up to 4K resolution at 120 fps with a very low input of 7.2ms.”

In comparison, the Z8H”is capable of displaying incredibly in depth 8K resolution pictures while also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images in super-smooth 120 fps.

” If you’re in the market for a new TV and plan on Purchasing the PS5 this fall.

here are the listings for TVs:

Along with being high-tech televisions.

both the X900H and Z8H also have a Game Mode”which enables users to play with play games on the PS5 with reduced latency.

” Additionally, with Game Mode.

you can wake your TV and your PS5 in precisely the same time with your DualSense controller.

or command your PS5 using the TV remote.

Here’s what we learned about the PS5’s specifications throughout the Path to PS5 live flow earlier this season:

PS5 will feature a CPU with 8x Zen 2 Cores in 3.5GHz.

a GPU capable of 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz.

custom made RDNA 2 GPU architecture.

16GB of GDDR6 RAM, 448GB/s memory bandwidth.

and a custom 825GB SSD.

It will also have a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive along with also an NVMe SSD slot for expandable storage.

There is still plenty that we do not know about the PS5.

but Sony still has lots to inform us before the console goes up for preorder.

We don’t know just how much it costs when it’s going to be on store shelves.

as well as exactly what the operating system seems like when the console boots up.

Hopefully, we will find a few of those answers before the end of August.