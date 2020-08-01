Home Gaming Sony Televisions: Ready For "Playstation"
Sony Televisions: Ready For “Playstation”

By- Sweety Singh
  • Sony unveiled a new tagline called ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ that will be applied to TVs that are capable to showcasing next-gen PS5 games as they were meant to be seen.
  • The first two ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ TVs are Sony’s X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED (which starts at $999) and Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED (which starts at $5,999).
  • Preorders for Sony’s PS5 are rumored to begin in August ahead of a November release date.

You can’t preorder a PS5 quite yet, but the first official ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ televisions are already on the market. On Wednesday, Sony Electronics announced that it had created a new ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ tagline in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment to make it easy for future PS5 owners to determine which TVs will be able to take full advantage of the next-gen console’s specs and features when it launches this holiday season.

Sony X900h 4K HDR

In a press release, Sony revealed that the X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED and Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED models are the first TVs to carry the tagline. According to Sony, the X900H “displays gameplay images of up to 4K resolution. At 120 fps with a very low input lag of 7.2ms”. While the Z8H “is capable of displaying incredibly detailed 8K resolution images. While also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images at super-smooth 120 fps.”

If you’re in the market for a new TV and plan on buying the PS5 this fall, here are the listings for both TVs:

  • X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED: $998
  • Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED: $5,998
In addition to being top-of-the-line televisions. The X900H and Z8H also have a Game Mode “which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5 with low latency.” Plus, with Game Mode, you can wake your TV and your PS5. At the same time with your DualSense controller. Or control your PS5 using the TV remote.

Here’s what we learned about the PS5’s specifications during the Road to PS5 live stream earlier this year:

PS5 will feature a CPU with 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz, a GPU capable of 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz. Custom RDNA 2 GPU architecture, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, 448GB/s memory bandwidth. And a custom 825GB SSD. It will also have a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive and an NVMe SSD slot for expandable storage.

There’s still plenty that we don’t know about the PS5. But Sony still has plenty to tell us before the console goes up for preorder. We don’t know how much it costs, when it will be on store shelves. Or even what the operating system looks like when the console boots up. Hopefully we will get some of those answers before the end of August.

Sweety Singh

