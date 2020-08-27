- Advertisement -

Sony has announced the free PS4 matches it will be giving away in September.

When it comes to free games, Sony is going to have difficulty topping Fall Men: Ultimate Knockout.

The multiplayer battle royale match turned into the most downloaded PlayStation Plus match of all time on Wednesday.

also it is difficult to envision any sport knocking it off of its perch anytime soon.

That will not prevent Sony from trying, however, as two great PS4 games are going free in September for PS Plus subscribers.

Talking of battle royale games, up first this month is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (aka PUBG).

which helped to kickstart the battle royale craze over three years back before Fortnite exploded on to the scene.

If you’re looking for something a bit more realistic and less cartoony than Fortnite, PUBG may be for youpersonally.

Needless to say, considering how popular it is, odds are that you already have it, or the free-to-play cellular edition.

Another triple-A name being given out for free this month is Street Fighter V, that was updated frequently since it launched in 2016.

If you are great at the game, you might want to check into the tournaments that Sony will be hosting in September.

Street Fighter V (ERP $19.99):

having a chance to qualify for finals having a $1,000 prize pool.

Here is the complete lineup of complimentary PlayStation 4 matches available for PS Plus readers in September:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (ERP $29.99):

Available September 1st — October 5th

Street Fighter V (ERP $19.99):

Available September 1st — October 5th

Experience the intensity of the head-to-head battle with Street Fighter V! Choose from 16 iconic personalities.

each with their own narrative and unique training challenges, and then battle against friends offline or online with a wide variety of game choices.

Earn Fight Cash in Ranked Matches, play fun at Casual Matches, or invite friends into a Battle Lounge and find out who comes out on top

PlayStation 4 and PC players can play against each other thanks to cross-play compatibility!

Both games listed above will be free to download on Tuesday, September 1st.

As always, you have to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus to get them for free.

You’ll also need to keep paying for or restart your subscription to maintain themeven if you downloaded them for free.

And remember — all the free games from August are still accessible until the new immediate Sport Collection arrives next week.