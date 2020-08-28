Home Gaming Some Latest Updates About Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2
Some Latest Updates About Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2

By- Anand mohan
The first Final Fantasy VII, published in 1997, is a classic epic poem told over three PlayStation discs. Final Fantasy VII Remake is a modern retelling of the same story that expands the universe by exploring the planet in greater detail.

Where’s the inevitable Component 2 take us? Will the sequel take years to develop like the first part? How many entrances in the FF7 Remake show will there be overall? Here’s everything we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

Release Date

With all this in mind, it appears possible that FF7 Remake Part 2 will likely be published no less than a year after the first, so the best-case scenario is March or even April 2021, however more likely Fall 2021. This would signify the sequel would launch as a PlayStation exclusive as the first game starts on Microsoft owned platforms. This release window would suit a prediction made by Mr journalist Jason Schrier, who proposed Fall 2021 are the time to expect Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

Story

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s credits roll when the party leaves Midgar, which in the first title happened after the game’s first action. Final Fantasy VII essentially becomes an open-world, globe-trotting experience at this time. You venture to various towns and cities and discover more about the essence of this world and Cloud’s past as you pursue Sephiroth around the planet and continue to thwart Shinra’s nefarious corporate programs. The most likely possibility is that the next FF7 Remake game ends where the original’s first disc ends from the Forgotten City.

Characters

If this covers the story portions we currently expect it to, then you should meet all the first party members by the end of FF7 Remake Part 2. Red XII, which only appears as a ”guest character” in FF7 Remake, should completely join your party right at the beginning of the second entry, and throughout the game, players should experience Yuffie Kisaragi, Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and Cid Highwind.

New Features

Judging from everything went down in the first, players will gain access to a plethora of new vehicles as the sport (s) progress. Players will almost definitely acquire access to Chocobos, the ridable avians that appear in every Final Fantasy game. There’s also a Buggy automobile that players will push around in, together with the Tiny Bronco airplane that may only fly in shallow water, effectively working as a ship. The participant does finally find whole control over an airship but probably won’t occur until later admissions in the Remake collection.

