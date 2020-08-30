Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Spoiler, And More Information Update.

- Advertisement -

Solo Leveling Season 2 Chapter 117: Five chapters of Solo Leveling Season 2 has been outside. Every chapter was story-driven and soft-hearted. On the other hand, the cliffhanger ending has what made the lovers more curious about what’s going to happen after that.

So after a fantastic chapter with decent laughs and with sufficient narrative, here is what we know so far about Chapter 117, for example, launch date, spoilers, and much more.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Chapter 117 When Will It Release?

Chapter 117 will launch on September 2, 2020. A new branch will be published every Wednesday if there is no delay in the schedule.

The expected release time of chapter 117 is at midnight (Korean Standard Time). The English translated version will be available to observe only a few hours after the original release goes live.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Chapter 117 Exactly What Happened In The Previous Season?

In chapter 116, we saw Jeong Ye-rim answering the query thrown by Park, wherein she said that Hunter Sung Jin-woo might enter the hard A-rank Gate. The discussion between Jung Yoo, Park Jong, and Hyung-Ming goes on wherein they discuss the increase in their security to operate with Jin-woo. Nevertheless, they found no news about Jin-woo.

So they opt to visit Jin-woo to work things out so that he can help them, and additionally minding not to use a telephone call to manage the issue. Meanwhile, Jin-woo is busy talking to Yoo Jin about Guilds and decides to name it’AHJIN’ Guild. Jin said to find another founding member since the title was decided.

Yoo Jin wanted to understand what had occurred with hunter Cha Hae-in. Jin-woo isn’t at all interested in working with Chae Hae. Unexpectedly when someone yells, he looked and found someone greeting him and introduces as Park Jong-soo, guild master of the nighttime guild. Jin-woo desired a 50-50 partnership, but upon getting an urgent call, he makes a shadow swap to reach on time.