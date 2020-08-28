Home Entertainment So Here Is Everything We Know About Fast & Furious 9
So Here Is Everything We Know About Fast & Furious 9

By- Badshah Dhiraj
In a since-deleted post on Instagram Fast and Furious franchise star Vin Diesel revealed he has been locked in a war with its creators behind the scenes. The news comes after verified reports announced the latest film F9 would be postponed on account of the present Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to shut down film productions and theatres for months.

Those who’ve been after the franchise carefully will recognize 2020 was set to mark the release of F9, which includes a few years after 2017’s eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious. The film discovered lead protagonist Dominic Toretto (Diesel) back once again with most of the franchise’s main cast in a story that dealt with family, fast cars and struggles. And though Fate of those Furious was met with mixed criticism, it still went on to rake in over one billion dollars in the global box office, which explains why the majority of the throw is coming for another lap around the track.

Fast & Furious franchise productions, also composed a too candid Instagram article attached to a fan-made F9 poster. Within its text that he gave details about an apparent war happening between Universal Studios and the Producers Guild of America. And much like his onscreen counterpart Toretto, Diesel had no problem expressing how he felt with some very colourful language.

 

Happy creative Sunday everyone… do your best to stay positive during these times.

Soon afterwards, Diesel altered the initial message having a more optimistic quote, but at that point, his comments had already made people wonder exactly what was happening. Fans are already waiting with expectation for the most recent release in the show, initially set to debut on May 22. But much as with other expected movies whose premieres have been postponed like Magic Woman 1984 and Black Widow, the most recent installment from the Fast & Furious storyline won’t be hitting screens until April 2, 2021.

Maybe in a tense moment between Diesel, which functions as a production and F9 manager Justin Lin, and Universal Studios, he needed to let off a little bit of steam. Since the original release has been pushed back an entire year, it could be possible that emotions are running high as both sides try to get out of the movie as swiftly as possible. Luckily Diesel decided to walk back his remarks and give the people having a more positive message. Hopefully, he’ll keep on showcasing more fan art to keep his followers eager for F9’s 2021 release.

