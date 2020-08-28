So Here Is Everything We Know About Alita: Battle Angel 2 And The Plans Which Cameron And Rodriguez Need For The Sequel

- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an action movie with a cyberpunk story. The movie was released on January 31, 2019, and is based on manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film did pretty well.

The movie’s fan base is quite a lot, so this is enough to get a sequel to be created. The second part is going to be as interesting and fascinating as the first part was.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is supported but the official release date has not been announced yet. Fans of this film are desperately awaiting the sequel. But just as with other movies and series, this one would be impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The production is right now on a fracture. So once they resume, we will be in a position to reveal the likely release date.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Cast

The major cast of the prior part will probably be returning for the sequel too. This includes

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren

Ed Skrein as Japan

Keenan Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

Alita Battle Angel 2 Plot

The very first part showcased Alita looking for her purpose in life. She was conflicting with her unknown past, attempting to cope with it. She also fell in love and also dream of going to Zalem to pursue her dreams.

While this sequel’s storyline stays unknown as of now, however, the puzzles surrounding Alita and her centuries-long life will probably be shown.

