Siren Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Update

- Advertisement -

Siren Season 4 is an American TV drama, thriller, fantasy. Peter Lhotka and Heather Thomason would be the producer(s) of the sequence.

The production location was British Columbia and Vancouver. Disney-ABC Domestic Television is the Distributor of this Set. Freeform is the network and English is the language of the sequence.

- Advertisement -

This series has a total of three seasons with 36 episodes, and each episode works around 41-45 minutes. Stockton Drive Inc. is your production company(s) along with the United States, is the country of origin. The top composers Michael A. Levine and Anton Sanko are the Composer(s) of the Set.

Siren Season 4 Release Date

The very first year with 10 episodes has been premiered to May 24, 2018, on March 29, 2018. August 2019 the next season with 16 episodes premiered to 1st on January 2019 along with the next season with 10 episodes was premiered April 2020 to 28th.

Now let us see the enthusiasts most grossing release date of season 4 when the series was renewed for season 4 it may be premiere on historical 2021. It requires a minimum of 11 weeks to finish this series after season 3 so we can expect this season 4 in mid of 2021. The release date will be updated by us.

Siren Season 4 Cast

Alex Roe as Ben Pownall

Eline Powell as Ryn Fisher

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop

Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins

Curtis Lum as Calvin Lee

David Cubitt as Ted Pownall

Sarah-Jane Redmond as Elaine Pownall

Siren Season 4 plot

The third season was epic. But Ben’s stays unknown. Ryn’s infant was safe, but there was a war in the atmosphere. In the summer, we are sure that we would have observed some fight between merpeople and people. And, we don’t understand what Ted had brewing on the other side.

Siren Season 4 Trailer