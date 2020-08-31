Home Entertainment Siren Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Some More Twist
By- Badshah Dhiraj
Siren is an American drama series, which is very popular with the audiences. The concert concluded with its next season and is expected to come up with the fourth. Let’s know more about the fourth season of the show.

Siren Season 4 Cast

The cat of this show may include, Alex Roe like Ben Pownall, Eline Powell as Ryn, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, Curtis Lum as Calvin Lee, David Cubitt as Ted Pownall, Sarah-Jane Redmond as Elaine Pownall, Hannah Levien as Janine, Millan Tesfazgi as Cami, Georgia Waters as Eliza, Sedale Threatt Jr. as Levi and others.

Siren Season 4 Plot

The series is set in a coastal town, which is the home of the mermaid. But, one mermaid Tia planned and convinced most of the merpeople to overthrow humanity. This leads the whole town to be turned into a warzone with a great deal of passing and the destruction to follow. To prevent Tia to save Ryn’s daughter, Ryn, Ben, and Maddie had fought with Tia and her believers. This lead to some tremendous underwater war that resulted in a lot of commotions. Things worsened after Ted Pownall chose to follow his great-great-great grandfather’s footsteps after knowing the happens of merpeople.

The third season of this show concluded with the war. Though no official plot of Season 4 is released, yet it’s expected to show that the afterwar situation as to the battle of the people and the merpeople together in rebuilding the city into its initial type. It might also include some more twists and ups and downs.

Siren Season 4 Release Date

Though no official release date of this show is outside, we could expect it to be released by mid-2021.

Siren Season 4 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
