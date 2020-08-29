Sing On Germany Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Is the New Season Renewed Or Canceled?

- Advertisement -

Karaoke lovers out there have some great information using On! Germany’s Season 2 is on the news. ‘Sing On! Germany’ premiered on Netflix and created a buzz with its enthralling idea of inducing karaoke culture to the current generation. ‘Sing On! Germany is a singing reality show with a Karaoke spin. The series has a string of rounds, twist induced eliminations, and an upbeat plot that keeps fans participated and thrilled about it. ‘Sing On! Germany’s Season two can be a great release looking at the gloomy vibe around the current global scenario.

- Advertisement -

‘Sing On! Germany’ Season 2 Release Date

The first season of’Sing On! Germany’ premiered in its entirety on Netflix on the 7th of August 2020. ‘Sing On! Germany’ consisted of seven episodes and the next edition of’Sing On! Germany’ will comprise of seven to ten episodes. ‘Sing On! Germany’ emphasizes on Netflix’s schedule to improvise in its reality show based content apart from TV shows, films, and series. One successful venture was the Floor is Lava and’Sing On! Germany’s promises to make an impact on the audio reality space with a twist.

‘Sing On! Germany’s Season 2 is scheduled to release in April 2021. ‘Sing On! Germany hasn’t received an official confirmation from Netflix. However, the Spanish reality series is producing the waves in its state of origin, Germany. Considering that European shows have made a worldwide impact on its viewership, Netflix is very likely to rekindle’Sing On! Germany’ for Season two.

‘Sing On! Germany’ Season 2 Host

One of the most insightful aspects of’Sing On! Germany has been its host, Paulina Rojinski. Paulina Rojinski has a history of tv appearances in VIVA, RTL, and ProSieben. However, she shot to fame happened with her debut in MTV Home’. ‘Sing On! Germany’ showcased the concept around Paulina’s charm, and she’ll be the sponsor for’Sing On! Germany’s Season 2 too. Paulina includes a podcast station and is expected to show some interesting information on her podcast.

Paulina adds a twist to every episode in the opening with the Paulina Performance’ which has been a delight to watch

‘Sing On! Germany’ Season 2 Plot and Rules

‘Sing On! Germany’ included a competition between six contestants. ‘Sing On! Germany’ didn’t possess a judging panel. However, the series was centered on the contestants fighting toward karaoke supremacy’. ‘Sing On! Germany’ Season 2 is expected to be plotted on the same lines, but we can see an entirely new set of talented artists and some excellent high karaoke. ‘Sing On! Germany’s Season 2 is also expected to have a judging panel in the upcoming season. ‘Sing On! Germany’ unites an entertaining filled genre of singing using a competitive touch on it and we hope’Sing On! Germany’s Season 2 to be an enraging victory also.

‘Sing On! Germany’ Season 2 Prize Money

The prize money to the first season of’Sing On! Germany’ was 30,000 Euros. The prize money is likely to be improved for year 2.