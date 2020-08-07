- Advertisement -

Hubble just made a significant breakthrough in the search

NASA utilized the sunlight beaming through the planet’s air and bouncing from the Moon to analyze our world’s atmosphere.

The experimentation was a sort of proof-of-concept that suggests we may have the ability to detect alien life

on other worlds by assessing the light passing through their atmospheres.

As NASA reports in a brand new blog article and video,

Hubble was able to use the Moon as a type of”mirror”

that represented the light beaming through Earth’s atmosphere. By analyzing the wavelengths of light coming through the planet’s atmosphere and bouncing off the surface of the Moon,

researchers could detect the existence of ozone in the planet’s atmosphere.

We knew that ozone encircles the Earth, of course

, but this monitoring was something of an experiment

Alien life

The notion is that by analyzing the light coming through the atmospheres of distant exoplanets,

we might be able to detect habitable worlds

or perhaps be confident that a few of those planets are encouraging life.

The experiment worked well, despite the challenges of measuring the light bouncing from the Moon, that has an uneven colouring.

Proving it is possible for the ageing Hubble to detect the existence of ozone around Earth without even looking

at it shows promise for more high-powered telescopes which are tasked with examining exoplanets.

Astronomers have used telescopes to examine the atmospheres of a few exoplanets

, but the targets of that work have generally been enormous gas giants that are simpler to analyze

. Rocky worlds like Earth nasa are considerably smaller,

which makes it far more challenging to detect alien the light beaming through their atmospheres.

Since the makeup of Earth’s atmosphere is the result of the planet being covered in vegetation

, it is believed that future observations of exoplanets could show similar things about remote worlds.

If we aspire to find alien life outside our solar system

we’re likely to need to know which planets have the best probability of encouraging life

. This technique may be the best method to do that nasa

and it would help us narrow down candidates for eventual missions outside of our own system, once we reach that level of technological