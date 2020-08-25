- Advertisement -

Even though the death of Tony Stark was devastating for moviegoers, it did wonders for Robert Downey, Jr.’s other franchises. He’s beginning off a Dr. Dolittle reboot series next year, and Warner Bros. has announced a third movie in his Sherlock Holmes franchise.

The last picture in the Victorian detective’s function of Downey was released before the Avengers assembled at the end of the Stage of this MCU 1 after, so the threequel was a long time coming. With a director hired and a release date set, here is what we know so far about Sherlock Holmes 3.

Updated on May 25th, 2020 by Ben Sherlock: Now that his commitments to Marvel have come to a finish and his latest launch of the Dr. Dolittle franchise crashed and burnt fairly horribly, Robert Downey, Jr. is free to return to the role of Sherlock Holmes. With Iron Man dead, all of Downey’s eggs are from the Sherlock Holmes basket. On the way to the threequel’s 2021 release date, Warner Bros. has launched a few added facts about the movie, so we’ve updated this list with some new information.

Robert Downey Jr. wants to play Sherlock Holmes for Years

Robert Downey Jr. is indeed one of those highest-paid celebrities in Hollywood earning millions from his movies. Where he plays Iron Man, but when we look at the box-office stats, Downey has no strikes. The recent Dr. Doolittle movie was a box-office bomb, and today that RDJ has retired from his job as Iron Man, he desires something that can guarantee him victory.

The Sherlock Holmes movie is a hit and has earned over $500 million, which is why Downey Jr. desires another trilogy. Robert Downey Jr. wants to play Sherlock Holmes for years that keeps him occupied and washes the Iron Man image.

Sherlock Holmes 3 Release Date, Spoilers and Updates

Sherlock Holmes 3 will focus on the relationship between Holmes and Dr. John Watson (Jude Law) and just how much they depend on each other. Chris Brancato has composed the last drafts of the screenplay, whereas Dexter Fletcher is substituting Guy Ritchie since the director, who is occupied with different projects.

Sherlock Holmes 3 spoilers hint that it is going to have a Western element to it and show America during the Sherlock era. Paul Anderson as Colonel Sebastian Moran and Jared Harris as James Moriarty may be back in the movie. Sherlock Holmes 3 release date is defined as Christmas 2021, and the movie will release in theatres all over the world.