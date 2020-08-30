She Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Upcoming Detail

- Advertisement -

She is an Indian crime play web television show on Netflix. It is the production of Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johnny. Under the leadership of Arif Anand and Avinash Das. Window seat films make this series and after the initial year premiere on Netflix on 20 March 2020.

She Season 2 Cast

Here is a list of cast members We’ll see in a season 2 of She

Aditi Sudhir Pohankar as Bhumika Pardesi

Vijay Varma as Sasya (who was killed in season one so we won’t see him)

Vishwas Kini as Jason

Suhita Thatte as Bhumi’s mother

Shivani Rangole as Rupa

Sandeep Dhabale as Lokhande

She Season 2 Plot

The series revolves around Bhumi, an inspector. The story asks a twist when she steps out of her comfort zone to get a secret undercover assignment. After season one, we see she’s discovered Nayak and has agreed to do for him, leaving the assignment behind.

Season 2 will find who Bhumi is going to work for, can she change her team and also operate with Nayak or will she betray Nayak and become an informer to the government? To learn more, we will need to wait for season two to be outside!

She Season 2 Trailer