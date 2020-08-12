Home Movies Shazam 2: What Is The Production Status On The Sequel To Shazam!?
Shazam 2: What Is The Production Status On The Sequel To Shazam!?

By- Santosh Yadav
In ancient 2019, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! Turned out to be a wonderful surprise hit. The titular hero did not have the same type of name recognition because fellow DC heroes such as Batman and Superman, but the film turned a lot of heads by being a charming, sweet, and imaginative origin story and today anticipation for the sequel is sky-high. The fantastic news on that front is that Shazam! 2 is already deep in development — which is what motivated us to put together this manual.

As we here at CinemaBlend tend to do with each the biggest upcoming releases, we’ve assembled this feature gathering all of the information we know about Shazam! Two thus much, including data from official studio releases, interviews, and much more. What’s the deal with the growing DC Extended Universe blockbuster? Keep reading to find out!

When Will The Sequel To Shazam! Release In Cinemas?

The sequel to 2019 superhit movie Shazam is scheduled to launch on the big screens on November 4 in 2022. However, there may be fluctuations in the release date as a result of the pandemic. That year the release date of this film has been changed to November from April 2022. There are chances that the release date Shazam 2 will be pushed into a year or a later date In case the uncertainty over the reopening of theatre halls looms further.

What Is The Production Status On The Sequel To Shazam!?

The sequel to Shazam is suffering due to the ongoing scenario. The spread of coronavirus has pushed the sequel’s schedule. Replying to a tweet lately, David F. Sandberg, who’s the manager of the film, said that he is directing the next portion of the movie, but it is dependent upon the situation.

The uncertainty around the planet has attracted the film industry to a stop. A couple of production houses are resuming the job on the jobs that are impending. Warner Bros. is still to announce when the principal photography on Shazam two will begin. It will take some time before the work on the sequel to Shazam will begin.

Who Will Return In The Sequel Of Shazam?

David F. Sandberg will return to direct the sequel to his 2019 superhit superhero movie Shazam. Henry Gayden returns as the film’s author. Peter Safran will produce the sequel film. Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel Together with the throw of Shazam are expected to go back for the sequel to Shazam.

The makers of the series are to announce the new additions to the cast of the movie. Dwayne Johnson will not be seen in the movie. His character in the movie is currently getting a solo movie.







