Shazam 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know About The DC Sequel

In early 2019, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! Turned out to be a wonderful surprise strike. The titular hero didn’t have the same kind of name recognition because fellow DC heroes like Batman and Superman, but the movies turned a lot of heads by being a charming, pleasant, and imaginative source story and today anticipation for the sequel is sky-high. The fantastic news on that front is that Shazam! Two is already deep in evolution — which is what inspired us to put together this manual.

As we here at CinemaBlend tend to perform with all the greatest upcoming releases, we have assembled this feature collecting all of the info we know about Shazam! 2 thus far, such as data from official studio releases, interviews, and more. So what’s the deal with the developing DC Extended Universe blockbuster? Keep reading to discover!

Release Date Of Shazam 2

The movie’s release date is November 4, 2022. The movie premiered on April 5, 2019. The film received positive testimonials from the people in addition to from the critics. It has grossed $366 million globally. Thus, folks have big hopes for Shazam 2.

The Cast Of Shazam 2

There are opportunities that the cast is going to be the exact same in the sequel. There will definitely be new faces in the movie as it had been in the first movie, but the cast will be exactly the same.

Asher Angel as Billy Batson Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman Djimon Hounsou as Shazam Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield Ian Chen as Eugene Choi Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez John Glover as Mr. Sivana

Trailer

There is no trailer of Shazam 2. As the release date of the movie is November 4, 2022. Thus, you will get the trailer in 2021. You can watch the Shazam 1 trailer on YouTube. It is available on Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel. It has 46m viewpoints and 468k likes.

The Plot Of Shazam 2

The story of the movie revolves around 14‑year‑old Billy Batson’s case. He has some forces that can turn him into an adult superhero named Shazam. However, as an adult, he’s got the exact same heart as a child. He’s looking for her mother from the movie. Throughout most of the movies, he’s having fun performing stunts that are distinct and using his power.

