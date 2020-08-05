Home Movies Shazam 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All More Updates
Shazam 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All More Updates

By- Santosh Yadav
Shazam 2 Ceci est un movie de super-héros américain. Ce movie est basé sur les personnages de DC Comic. Newline Cinema a le movie. Ce film est distribué par Warner Bros.. Pictures. Le movie est réalisé par David F. Sandberg.

Release Date Of Shazam 2

The release date of the movie is November 4, 2022. The movie premiered on April 5, 2019. The movie received positive testimonials from the folks in addition to from the critics. It has grossed $366 million. Thus, people have hopes for Shazam 2.

The Cast Of Shazam 2

There are opportunities that the cast will be the exact same in the sequel. There will be new faces in the film as it was in the first movie , but the cast is going to be the same.

There is absolutely no trailer of Shazam 2. The date of the movie is November 4, 2022. You will find the trailer in 2021. You can see the Shazam 1 preview on YouTube. It’s available on Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel. It has 468k likes and 46m viewpoints.

The Plot Of Shazam 2

The narrative of this movie revolves around 14‑year‑old Billy Batson’s case. He has some forces which can turn him into an adult superhero. However, as an adult, he has the heart as a kid. He’s in search of her mother from the film. During most of the film, he is having fun with his power and performing stunts that are different.

Stay tuned to the page for updates about videos and series!!

