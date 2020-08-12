Home Education Sharks discovered living in an active volcano stun scientists
Sharks discovered living in an active volcano stun scientists

By- Pooja Das
Sharks discovered living in an active volcano stun scientists.

Sharks discovered

Researchers have discovered sharks living inside among the most active underwater volcanoes in the sea.
The sharks seem to have adapted well to their strange home, though researchers can not determine why they prefer the area.
One theory suggests that prey fish are plentiful there, making for organic searching.
There are a whole lot of places scientists would expect to find sharks in the ocean. Inside the bubbling cavern of an active marine volcano certainly is not one of them. But when researchers started studying the Kavachi volcano in the Solomon Islands with underwater cameras that’s precisely what they found.

A whole bunch of various species had flocked to the volcano despite a recent eruption. Apparently unbothered by the fact that ultra-hot liquid stone was flowing just under these, the sharks appeared completely at home. But why? Since that discovery in 2015, researchers have been trying to answer that very question.

