Sex Education Season 3 Theories: What Will Happen Next?

- Advertisement -

Obviously plot details are available — but we can be sure that the show will continue to explore the connections between the students of Moordale Secondary School what may happen with Eric and Otis and Maeve and Adam.

Star Asa Butterfield has spoken out on what he believes the future has in store for Otis and Maeve in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June.

- Advertisement -

“They have a bit of climbing to do if they’re potential to be a few,” he said. “However, equally, I will see them being good friends. I love Emma [Mackey], and we all get on incredibly well.

“It’s difficult to put your finger on when you do experience that chemistry, however there are moments — fireworks, actually — when you work with someone and it just feels right. Emma is so very good at playing Maeve’s different shades all and showing her vulnerability.

“Otis is among those few men and women who are able to get her to show those fractures. We didn’t actually find scenes together, that was sad. I am expecting they write more for us “When we hear whispers, we’ll post them here!

Sex Education season 2 ending explained

After embarrassing himself in a party and her, Maeve, at which he loses his virginity to woman Ruby by the end of series two, Otis has broken up.

After talking into his estranged father, and making amends with Jean, whom he dropped out with prior to throwing a party, he leaves a voicemail telling her and realizes that he is in love with Maeve. Until she’s a chance however deletes it.

Eric, who’s spent the entirety of season two, picks his bully Adam after Adam professes his love for him and storms the stage during Moordale’s college musical.

After dividing Otis, Ola realizes she has feelings for her friend and begins a relationship with her.