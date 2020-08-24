Sex Education Season 3: Netflix Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And How Many Episodes Will There Be?

- Advertisement -

The lives of the students at Moordale Secondary School in Netflix’s British comedy Sex Education are fascinating. But that’s only part of what gets the streamer’s hit teen series about a self-proclaimed adolescent sex therapist named Otis (Asa Butterfield), his classmates, and his actual sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) really terrific. The series from founder Laurie Nunn, which dropped its first season in January 2019 and its second in January 2020, isn’t just humorous and incredibly wholesome. It has created a beloved cast of characters, each with their own nuanced story about adolescence and coming into their own.

But now that Season two wrapped up (and left a handful of characters’ relationships in new and potentially exciting areas ), fans are wondering whether they are going to get to third base with all the show with a Season 3. This is what we know about Sex Education Season 3, so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Sex Education?

Oh. .oh, my god. .yes… yes… yes! Experimentation and more frustrations and coming-of-age is on the way for those students at Moordale Secondary. In February 2020, Netflix announced on social websites that they renew Sex Education for the third season. The information came about just one month after the season.

When will Sex Education Season 3 be released?

When many shows remain on hold indefinitely since the coronavirus pandemic goes, Sex Education could possibly be among the few that is actually able to return to work. Since the show has the benefit of shooting in Wales where the problem is improving, Deadline reported in early July that the show is on course to return to set in August after delaying their first plans to take in May. President of international production at Sony Pictures Television Wayne Garvie informed the book that”it is all good at the moment” for its cast and crew to take next month, although production are thinking up safety protocols ahead of time.

Should Otis, Maeve, along with their classmates have the ability to head back to their fictional city of Moordale in the next few weeks, it is very possible that more Sex Education is going to be on the way by early 2021. New episodes originally weren’t scheduled to broadcast until sometime in 2021 anyhow, but they might come somewhat later than the series’ average January release because they were assumed to picture back May. Winter 2021 does not seem too far out of the realm of possibility.

How many episodes will there be?

While no official incident count has been released, eight appears likely, given Season 1 and Season two featured eight installments.

Who in the cast will return?

Since the series largely concentrates on Gillian Anderson who performs with his mother and also the Milburn household Jean should go back. Anderson actually tweeted a selfie containing some wonderful sperm decor with the caption”See you soon” (match with a suggestive eggplant emoji) after the series was renew, so figure she is in.

In terms of the rest of the core cast, this adolescent series is not really the kind to kill characters off left and right, and now around nobody was shipped off to boarding school like Adam was in Season 1, so you can count on just about everybody to be back, too. We’ll likely see more of Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Patricia Allison (Ola), Mimi Keene (Ruby), Simone Ashley (Olivia), Chaneil Kular (Anwar), along with headmaster Groff himself, Alistair Petrie… and probably everyone else who roams the Moordale halls and stems to the Milburns using their burning questions. (Plus, contemplating Alistair Petrie appeared in Netflix’s video announcement of this new season and references Maeve, Otis, Adam, Eric, Ola, Lily, Aimee, and Jackson, it does not look like their stories are ending anytime soon).