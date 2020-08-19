Sex Education Season 3: Get To Know Why The Third Season Is On Hold, And All Details On Netflix

- Advertisement -

Netflix has announced that its Moordale Secondary School pupils’ romance play, has been revived, and season three is on the way. Netflix’s Sex Education season was set to begin filming in May but was put on hold as a result of the continuing pandemic. But, Sony Television Pictures (the owners of Sex Education production company Eleven), said that Sex Education season 3 would begin filming from August, albeit, with COVID-19 regulations observed. The adolescent drama crew is ready for the shoot, but the producers have to make sure that the COVID-19 safety protocols are set up first.

The British teen comedy that’s filmed in Wales was supposed to begin filming in May, but that wasn’t possible because Wales was on lockdown. The producers have said they would begin as soon as possible, filming because it is summer and sun is a crucial element in the on-screen gloss of the drama.

When Will Production Of Sex Education?

- Advertisement -

The third season was originally expected to start production in April, and it is not yet clear whether a four-month delay will mean a change in the official release date, even although it remains to be seen if the show Intimate View of how to show its own brand. Sex Education has attracted the interest of devoted fans since its debut in 2019, with fans investment only in Otis Millburn (Butterfield) and cool girl Maeve Kay (Emma McKay). There is no doubt that the viewer will be willing to answer what happens next.

Is Sex Education In A New Third Season?

Where sex ed was filmed, filming started in Wales in May / April 2020, but it was impracticable. By Deadline, Sony Pictures Television (proprietor production company Sex Education XI) said creation is underway in preparation for three seasons, with producers creating a security protocol for production and cast members for August dates.

I am hoping to begin the film in August. Cheap. It’s extremely important to have there early as possible since the series relies on filming throughout the holidays, which helps bring aesthetics.