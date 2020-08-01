Sex Education Season 3: All The Latest Updates Related To The Cast, Plot, And Release Date!!!

- Advertisement -

Sex Education is a television series belonging to the comedy-drama genre. Sex Education received worldwide critical acclaim after the first season was released. Many people consider Sex Education as one of the best series available on Netflix. As of now, two seasons of Sex Education has already been released. Each season of Sex Education contains eight episodes each.

Sex Education has a rating of 8.3 on IMDB and 94% on rotten tomatoes.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast:

Most of the cast from the first two seasons of Sex Education is expected to return for the third season too. The cast of Sex Education Season 1 and 2 includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Patricia Allison, and many others.

Sex Education Season 3 Plot:

We don’t know the exact plot about Sex Education: Season 3. However, the ending of Sex Education: Season 2 suggests that we will be getting to see plenty of new relationships in the third season. The biggest question about Sex Education: Season 3 is: Will Otis somehow be able to convey his feelings to Maeve? Let’s hope we get an answer to that in the third season!

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date:

The second season of Sex Education released on 17th January 2020. After the second season was released, Sex Education was renewed for yet another season. It is believed that the makers even started the shooting for the third season. However, the filming of Sex Education: Season 3 was put on halt after the COVID-19 pandemic spread across all the world. Sex Education: Season 3 was scheduled to release on Netflix somewhere in January 2021.

But, looks like the third season might get postponed by few months as filming has not yet been resumed. The makers are trying to resume the shooting of Sex Education: Season 3 by August 2020. They are also taking care of several protocols to resume the shooting somehow.

Still, there is good news for all the Sex Education fans. The third won’t be the final season fo the series, and there will be many more seasons coming up in the future.