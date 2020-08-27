Seven Worlds, One Planet Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More!!!

- Advertisement -

Seven Worlds, 1 Planet is a nature documentary tv series. The series was time released on 27th October 2019 about the BBC Natural History station.

The series chiefly consisted of seven-part. And every one of those seven components was filmed on many distinct continents.

Wherein the different and unique species of these unique contents were researched and talked about.

The series was filmed around 41 distinct nations. The total time the shooting of this series occurred was 1794 days. And there have been a total of 1500 individuals working on this specific show.

Release Date Of Seven Worlds, One Planet Season 2

Although Season 1 of Seven Worlds, One Planet was an Enormous hit. However, as of the date, the manufacturers haven’t renewed the series for another season.

And because the series isn’t renewed for another season. So clearly we don’t have the specific release date to the series.

The leading cause of these delays in renewal and statement of the release date might be due to the outbreak of this deadly Coronavirus.

Which led the whole world to go at a full lockdown. For this reason, all filming has been stopped, and the releases have been postponed to prevent the spread of this disease.

And because Seven Worlds, One Planet is a travelling series. Which necessitates regularly filming from 1 nation to another with tens of thousands of individuals involved with the procedure.

So there’s no possibility that the manufacturers would anytime initiate the shooting Season 2. Therefore, I think it’s going to be a long, long time till we get to see Season 2 of the series. Likely it may released in the year 2022 – 2023.

Who’s Cast Of Seven Worlds, One Planet Season 2?

As of this moment, we’ve got no clue what cast is going to be recruited from the series for Season 2. But we imagine the manufacturers will love to keep with the preceding season’s casting in the days to come.

Since they had been loved and valued by the lovers globally, the casting of Seven Worlds, One Planet Season 2 consisted of Naturalist Sir David Attenborough as the sponsor of this series. And celebrity Peter Drost since the Narrator.