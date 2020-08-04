Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The popularity of the fantasy manga series, Seven deadly sins was so much that in no time it was converted into a Japanese Anime. The show is illustrated and penned by popular anime creator, Nakaba Suzuki. While the English version of the anime came up on Netflix. The show also streams on Funimation, which also owns the home rights of it. Three seasons of the anime have been released and now the desperation for Seven Deadly Sins season 4 have started prevailing. So get all the details about Seven deadly sins to season 5 is here.

The first season of the English version of Seven Deadly Sins and the subtitles one came up on Netflix on 1 November 2015. Whereas, the second season of it, titled, ‘The Signs of Holy War Arc’ released two years later on 27 February, 2017. While the third season got the title, ‘Wrath of the Gods’. It is not available on the platform yet. Along with it, the fourth season, ‘Anger’s Judgement’ will also release.

The release date for Seven deadly sins season 4

Seven Deadly Sins season 4 is all set to hit the screens sometime in October this year. First it will arrive on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo and then arrive on Netflix. However, the anime creators haven’t made any official announcement about its release yet. Moreover, there is also news that this season would be the last one. Thus, no further parts of Seven deadly sins would be coming up after season 4.

Regarding the cast

Like in the previous three seasons, season 4 will also have the same cast members. Some of them are: Meliodas who will be giving voice to the character Yuki Kaji, Elizabeth Liones who will give voiceover for Sora Amamiya, and Misaki Kuno being the vocalist of a hawk. In addition, some other members are Mariya Ise, Aoi Yuki, Jun Fukuyama, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Rintarou Nishi.

Regarding the plot

For now, there isn’t much information regarding the plot, but as we know season four is the last one, it will bring the battle between the Seven deadly sins and the Demon King to an end.