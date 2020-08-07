Home Entertainment Serum Institute (SII) ties up with Bill Gates Foundation
Serum Institute (SII) ties up with Bill Gates Foundation

By- Pooja Das
  • Serum Institute to Price COVID Vaccine at less than Rs 250/- per dose
  • Covid-19 vaccine by Serum Institute is likely to be made available to at least 92 countries.
  • The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has entered a new venture with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

To accelerate the procedure for production and delivery of around 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for India and other third world nations, SII said in a statement.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Owner, Serum Institute of India tweeted on Friday.

“I’d like to thank @BillGates, @gatesfoundation and @GaviSeth with this crucial partnership of risk-sharing and manufacturing of 100 million doses.

which will also ensure equitable access for a Reasonable Price to many countries around the world,”

The country’s drug regulator

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had previously granted permission to the Serum Institute to conduct stage 2 and 3 human clinical trials on the potential vaccine for the viral infection.

This Strategic Investment Fund, will offer at-risk funds of USD 150 million into Gavi.

This will be utilized by Serum Institute to make the potential vaccine candidate.

Covid-19 vaccine produced by SII is likely to be made available to 92 nations.

“The financing will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO prequalification,” the SII statement said.

High growth Rate in Covid -19

On Thursday evening, India’s Covid-19 count crossed the 20-lakh markers and recorded the greatest single-day spike of 62,538 instances on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

The nation’s infection tally has now climbed to 20,27,075,

including 6,07,384 active instances and

patients who’ve been cured and discharged count is 13,78,106

India has up to now reported 41,585 deaths due to the viral disease, according to the Health Ministry.

Pooja Das

Also Read:   The Last Kingdom Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Aelfric's return, Uhtred's doomed romance and more hints from new trailer
Also Read:   What Actually Is A Witcher? Order and Powers Explained
