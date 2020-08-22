Home In News Serena Williams Is Staying In A Rental Home
In News

Serena Williams Is Staying In A Rental Home

By- Shankar
Serena Williams Is Staying In A Rental Home for

The U.S. Open

Due To Lung Issues

Serena Williams is in New York for the following half a month as she seeks after her record-tying 24th Grand Slam, yet she won’t be living in the competition lodging like vast numbers of different players at the U.S. Open.

Instead, Williams has leased a private home to play it safe as a result of her medical problems.

“I need to be here. However, I have certifiable medical problems,” Williams, 38, said Friday on a Zoom call in front of the Western and Southern Open, the U.S. Open warmup competition in New York.

“I would not like to be in the [official player] inn since I have lung issues and felt it was a major hazard for me by and by. In a house, I can control more, there’s no housekeeping [staff], none of that stuff. I expected to put my brain very still so I could act in New York.”

Serena Williams Is previous medical problems since she fought blood clumps and perilous pneumonic embolisms while bringing forth her little girl Olympia in September 2017. Olympia will turn three during the current year’s Open, where Serena is endeavouring to tie Margaret Court with her 24th Grand Slam title.

Western and Southern Open – Previews

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 18: Novak Djokovic of Serbia rehearses at the 2020 Western and Southern Open at … [+] ATP TOUR VIA GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic, who, similar to Williams, is expected to win the Open, is likewise remaining in a rental home. Djokovic and his better half Jelena contracted Covid in June. However, both are presently liberated from the infection.

“With the trees and tranquillity, being in this sort of condition is a gift,” Djokovic disclosed to The New York Times on a Zoom call. “Furthermore, I’m thankful, because I’ve seen the inn where most of the players are remaining. I would prefer not to sound presumptuous or anything like that, and I know the U.S.T.A. gave a valiant effort to give convenience and compose everything and sort out these air pockets so the players can really contend and come here. However, it’s extreme for a large portion of the players, not having the option to open their window and being in lodging in a little room.”

Shankar

Serena Williams Is Staying In A Rental Home

In News Shankar -
Serena Williams Is Staying In A Rental Home for The U.S. Open Due To Lung Issues Serena Williams is in New York for the following half...
