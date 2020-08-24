Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You...
EntertainmentTV Series

Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
- Advertisement -

Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish broadcasting on Fox TV. Episode one made its way to show on the 8th.

Fans are currently waiting for episode two. The filming of this series started in June. The show made its mark.

- Advertisement -

Hooking storyline and the star cast is all the rage among viewers of all ages. Series is famous around the world, but Sen Çal Kapimi is up to set another record globally.

Thankfully, the current situation of the planet is not currently delaying the Turkish premiere of this series. The series airs on Fox TV at 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her acting. Along with her, we have Kerem Burcin. The actors have excellent chemistry displays, which makes the show swoon-worthy.

Also Read:   Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Istanbul is the series’ filming location. MF Generation is currently handling the creation of the sequence. At precisely the exact same time, Ender Milhar is the director. Additionally, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

When is Sen Çal Kapımı Episode 2 Release Date? Where to watch it?

Sen Çal Kapımı Episode 2 will be released on 15th July 2020 on FOX Network.

Who is in the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The throw of Sen Çal Kapımı comprise:

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
Also Read:   Cobra Kai season 3: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates
Also Read:   Friends Reunion: Release Date And Latest Update About The Show.

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode starts from Episode 1’s minute. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Moreover, he’s holding a press conference.

Eda and Serkan, to face him eventually meet , but accidentally locks lips. What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, since the incident is public. The meeting is currently disbanding, and Serkan has a reputation to save.

Both the characters come up with a plan. They decide to get engaged. But this is only in pretense, rather than in reality. Thus, the reputation of Serkan will be safe, and Eda will have her university scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are out. And Serkan and Eda are convincing their family and friends of their participation that is pretend.

Also Read:   The Mandalorian Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And Every Latest Updates
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Mandalorian Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And Every Latest Updates
Nitesh kumar

Must Read

Ragnarok Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Update For Fans.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The season that is trending is going right now is Ragnarok season 2. It's a SAM productions drama series headed by Mogens Hendorne. But,...
Read more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest News For Fans

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Still another anime this is among the much-anticipated posting of the lovers is The Dragon Prince. The showcase had its own three seasons, and...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every Upcoming News For Fans

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The Animal Kingdom is a family crime drama tv series made by Jonathan Lisco. The show is based on the 2010 picture of the...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Other Update You Should Need To Know.

Entertainment Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
The technology fiction backbone chiller association Altered Carbon via way of means of maker Laeta Kalogridis. The backbone chiller is prepared for novels written...
Read more

The Good Fight Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
The Good Fight is an American Political and Legal Play TV series. The series created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson is...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Following years of love triangles, murder, and political intrigue, it is time to hang up the phones: the Spanish season drama Cable Girls is...
Read more

Frontier Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Frontier is a Canadian historic drama tv set. Under co-creation of Peter Blackie and Rob Blackie chronicling the North American fur trade. Sometime in...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3: Final Season? Relese Date And More Update For Fans.

Entertainment Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
Lost In Space Season 3, A series that's been able to catch the interest of many with its excerpt independently, Lost in Space, is...
Read more

Yellow Stone Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
Saddle up, Yellowstone lovers --the Dutton family drama isn't over yet. The show, which centers on the dysfunctional Dutton family and their enormous Montana...
Read more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in evolution since September 2017. While Rønning will direct it, Jerry Bruckheimer will be generating the series.
Also Read:   The Umbrella Academy season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!
The Pirates...
Read more
© World Top Trend