Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish broadcasting on Fox TV. Episode one made its way to show on the 8th.

Fans are currently waiting for episode two. The filming of this series started in June. The show made its mark.

Hooking storyline and the star cast is all the rage among viewers of all ages. Series is famous around the world, but Sen Çal Kapimi is up to set another record globally.

Thankfully, the current situation of the planet is not currently delaying the Turkish premiere of this series. The series airs on Fox TV at 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her acting. Along with her, we have Kerem Burcin. The actors have excellent chemistry displays, which makes the show swoon-worthy.

Istanbul is the series’ filming location. MF Generation is currently handling the creation of the sequence. At precisely the exact same time, Ender Milhar is the director. Additionally, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

When is Sen Çal Kapımı Episode 2 Release Date? Where to watch it?

Sen Çal Kapımı Episode 2 will be released on 15th July 2020 on FOX Network.

Who is in the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The throw of Sen Çal Kapımı comprise:

Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar

Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat

Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag

Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim

Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin

Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode starts from Episode 1’s minute. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Moreover, he’s holding a press conference.

Eda and Serkan, to face him eventually meet , but accidentally locks lips. What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, since the incident is public. The meeting is currently disbanding, and Serkan has a reputation to save.

Both the characters come up with a plan. They decide to get engaged. But this is only in pretense, rather than in reality. Thus, the reputation of Serkan will be safe, and Eda will have her university scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are out. And Serkan and Eda are convincing their family and friends of their participation that is pretend.