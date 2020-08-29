Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You...
Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
The Turkish romantic drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its first episode the previous week, and fans are incredibly excited for the upcoming episode 2. The show is led at Ender Millar, and episode 2 will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all the recent updates and information regarding the show, so this really is what you need to know about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode 2.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

Around 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its first episode. The show is likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Hence, the airing of episode 2 was on 15th July. If there aren’t any flaws with the program, the upcoming episode will accompany weekly.

The episodes for global broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found the next day of broadcasting.

Who’s at the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The cast of Sen Çal Kapımı include:

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
  • Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla
Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: storyline

The episode begins from the last moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in the city. Moreover, he’s holding a press conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to face him, but accidentally locks lips with him. Furthermore, Serkan’s prestige is in line, as the incident is public. The assembly is disbanding, and Serkan has the standing to save.

Both the leading characters generate a strategy. They opt to get engaged. But this is only in pretence, instead of actually. Thus, Serkan’s standing will probably be secure, and Eda will have her school scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. Along with Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved one’s members, and friends of their pretend participation.

