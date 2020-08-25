Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Turkish romantic drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its first episode the previous week, and lovers are very excited for the upcoming chapter 2. Ender Millar directs the series, tomorrow and event 2 will be released.

We have gathered all the newest updates and information regarding the show, so this really is what you need to know about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Cal Kapimi Episode 2 Release Date

The fantastic news for all of the fans of this series is that the next episode will be releasing for you’ll find in English subtitles on the 15th of July 2020. This series is said to be the one that is going to break all the new dramas’ documents up to now.

Without a doubt, looking at the plot and throw, it can no doubt be one show that will break all the other series’ records. The series’s trailer will look attractive, and you see the chemistry that the cha4racters give away. This show is giving us the joys of romance objectives.

Who’s at the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The cast of Sen Çal Kapımı comprise:

Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar

Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat

Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag

Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim

Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin

Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Sen Cal Kapimi Story/Plot

The string is based on two lead roles Eda and Serkan Bolat, that form an unlikely alliance and slowly start developing feelings for each other. The story is how confronts Serkan Bolat, who gives her an opportunity of getting the scholarship back, but. He asks her to pretend to be his Fiancé for two weeks that Eda hates initially but gives in because he puts forward.

With time, they create a secure and understanding bond, and their story about enjoying is a joy to watch on screens. This is an odd story that the audience will fall in love with these figures and will adore.