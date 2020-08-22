Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish airing on Fox TV. Episode one created its approach on the 8th.

Followers are prepared for episode two. The filming of the collection started in June. Additionally, the current made its mark with the star.

The celebrity solid and hooking story is all the fad amongst audiences of all ages. Turkish collection is all over the Earth. Sen Çal Kapimi is as far as put one report worldwide.

Fortunately, the show scenario of the world shouldn’t be delaying the premiere of the collection. The set airs on Fox TV in pm every Wednesday. Widespread Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her spectacular appearance. Alongside together with her, we have Kerem Burcin. Every one of the actors has chemistry on the series, which makes the collection swoon-worthy.

Istanbul is the filming area of the collection. MF producation is addressing the collection’s producation. At the identical time, Ender Milhar is your manager. Additionally, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

With its first episode, Sen Çal Kapimi went About 8TH. The show is very likely to air every Wednesday. The airing of episode two was on 15th July. The show will follow if there aren’t any flaws with the program.

The episodes for broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles are available on the day of airing.

Cast

The group has a stunning star stable. The collection’s roles have chemistry, which makes the selection a must-watch!

Sen Çal Kapimi’s Strong contains:

Hande Erçel plays the position of Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bürsin performs with the role of Serkan Bolat

Big Önal performs the standing of Selin Atakan.

Ismail Ege Sasmaz performs Kaan Karadag

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

Anil Ilter plays the standing of Engin Sezgin

Cagri Citanak performs the personality of Ferit Simsek.

Elcin Afacan performs with the character of Melek Yücel.

Melisa Döngel plays with the standing of Ceren Basar

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Plot

The episode starts from Episode 1’s previous minute. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in the city. Moreover, a media conference is being held by him.

Eda meets with Serkan, to confront him , but inadvertently locks lips . What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, as the incident is public. The meeting is disbanding, and Serkan has a reputation to save.

Both the leading characters come up with a program. They decide to get engaged. But this is only in pretense, and not in reality. Thus, the reputation of Serkan will probably be safe, and Eda will have her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive friends members and the loved ones of their engagement.