Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

The romantic Turkish play Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial installment the previous week, and lovers are very enthusiastic about the forthcoming episode two. Ender Millar directs the series, and episode two will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all of the recent updates and information regarding the show, so here’s what you need to find out about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its first episode. The show is very likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode two was on 15th July. If there are no delays with the schedule, the upcoming episode will follow weekly.

The episodes for international broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found another day of airing.

Who is at the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The toss of Sen Çal Kapımı include:

Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar

Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat

Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag

Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz

M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim

Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin

Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: plot

The episode begins from the last moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Moreover, he’s holding a media conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to confront him, but inadvertently locks lips with him. Furthermore, Serkan’s prestige is in line, as the episode is public. The meeting is disbanding, and Serkan has the standing to save.

Both the leading characters come up with a plan. They decide to be engaged. However, this is only in pretense, and not in fact. Thus, Serkan’s reputation will be secure, and Eda will possess her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are out. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved one’s members, and friends of their pretend participation.