Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates...
EntertainmentTV Series

Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

By- Nitesh kumar
- Advertisement -

The romantic Turkish play Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial installment the previous week, and lovers are very enthusiastic about the forthcoming episode two. Ender Millar directs the series, and episode two will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all of the recent updates and information regarding the show, so here’s what you need to find out about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

- Advertisement -

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its first episode. The show is very likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode two was on 15th July. If there are no delays with the schedule, the upcoming episode will follow weekly.

Also Read:   Jack Ryan Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

The episodes for international broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found another day of airing.

Who is at the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The toss of Sen Çal Kapımı include:

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
  • Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla
Also Read:   Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here
Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3: Hulu Release Date? Storyline And All New Information

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: plot

The episode begins from the last moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Moreover, he’s holding a media conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to confront him, but inadvertently locks lips with him. Furthermore, Serkan’s prestige is in line, as the episode is public. The meeting is disbanding, and Serkan has the standing to save.

Both the leading characters come up with a plan. They decide to be engaged. However, this is only in pretense, and not in fact. Thus, Serkan’s reputation will be secure, and Eda will possess her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are out. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved one’s members, and friends of their pretend participation.

Also Read:   Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Detail Check Here
Nitesh kumar

Must Read

Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
The romantic Turkish play Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial installment the previous week, and lovers are very enthusiastic about the forthcoming episode two....
Read more

Island Of Bryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Things Fans Should Know About It

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Bryan's Island, a pinnacle standing of most-watched shows in Canada, is currently set to launch the 1/3-year-old. Season 2 of the Island of Bryan ended...
Read more

Dynasty Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
When will Dynasty Season 4 stream on Netflix? Fans are already aware that Dynasty Season 4 was renewed on January 7 this year, a...
Read more

First MacBook powered by the same chip tech as the iPhone 12

Technology Shipra Das -
First MacBook powered by the same chip tech as the iPhone 12. The initial MacBook powered with an Apple Silicon processor is arriving later this...
Read more

Dear White People Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Dear White People is just one of Netflix's best comedy collection. The movie of this name inspires it. Justin Simien is the creator of...
Read more

Yellowstone Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
Yellowstone Season 4: Yellowstone isn't just a national playground but also a TV show whose fourth season will release soon.
Also Read:   Jack Ryan Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know
Till now, three seasons of...
Read more

Glow Season 4: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
The well-known show GLOW an American web TV collection. This interesting show consists of Comedy-drama and Sports genres. The collection becomes first aired on...
Read more

KonoSuba Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Want to know

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Konosuba is an excellent Japanese anime that follows how a boy is sent to the dream world with MMORPG elements are after his death....
Read more

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Things Fans Should Know About It

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The show" arthdal chronicles" is one of the very best south Korean series and has been made by a studio monster. Fans are all...
Read more

Sanditon Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Detail

Amazon Prime Badshah Dhiraj -
Sanditon is a British source of historical drama. The show is set during the time of this Residency Era. The series is based on...
Read more
© World Top Trend