Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

By- Nitesh kumar
The intimate Turkish drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its first installment the previous week, and lovers are very excited for the coming episode two. Ender Millar leads the show, and episode two will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all the recent updates and information regarding the show, so here is everything you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

About 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its very first episode. The series is likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Therefore, the airing of episode 2 was on 15th July. If there aren’t any delays with the schedule, the upcoming episode will accompany every week.

The episodes for global broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with English Subtitles are available the next day of broadcasting.

Who is at the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The throw of Sen Çal Kapımı include:

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
  • Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla
Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: plot

The episode starts from the last moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in town. Moreover, he’s holding a press conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to face him, but accidentally locks lips with him. Furthermore, Serkan’s prestige is in line, as the incident is public. The meeting is disbanding, and Serkan has the standing to save.

Both the leading characters produce a plan. They decide to get engaged. But this is only in pretense, rather than in fact. Therefore, Serkan’s reputation will probably be secure, and Eda will possess her college scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are out. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved one’s members, and friends of their pretend engagement.

Nitesh kumar


