Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

By- Nitesh kumar
The Turkish romantic drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its first episode the preceding week, and fans are very excited for the upcoming chapter two. Ender Millar directs the show, tomorrow, and episode 2 will be release.

We have gathered all the recent updates and information about the show, so here is what you need to learn about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Release Date

On 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went with its first episode on the air. The show is very likely to air every Wednesday. Thus, the airing of episode 2 was in July. The forthcoming events will accompany weekly, if there are no delays with the program.

The episodes for broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles are available the next day of programming.

Cast

A number of those well-known actors which were a part of several series would be the throw-in this sequence. All of the actors have performed their roles will intense perfection and dedication and, therefore, were highly appreciated by the viewers in their past performances. Some new-comers are going to make their acting debut with this web-film. Some of those celebrities are;

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
Supporting Cast

  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode two: Plot

The episode begins from the last moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in the city. Moreover, a media conference is being held by him.

Eda finally meets with Serkan, to face him , but accidentally locks lips. Furthermore, the prestige of Serkan is in line, as the incident is public. The meeting is currently disbanding, and Serkan has a reputation to save.

Both the characters come up with a program. They decide to get engaged. However, this is only in pretense, rather than in reality. Thus, the reputation of Serkan will be safe, and Eda will have her university scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. And Eda and Serkan are convincing friends and the family of their engagement that is pretend.

Nitesh kumar

