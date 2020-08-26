Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details...
Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Check Know

By- Nitesh kumar
Sen Çal Kapimi is a Turkish Intimate. July 2020 episode one made its way to show on 8th.

Fans are waiting for episode 2. The filming of this series started in June. What’s more, the show made its mark with the star cast.

The celebrity cast and hooking story are all of the rages among audiences of all ages. Sen Çal Kapimi is upward to place another album, although series is already famous around the world.

Luckily, the world’s situation is not currently delaying this series’ premiere. The show airs on Fox TV at 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Popular Actress Hande Ercel graces the screen with her acting. Together with her, we have Kerem Burcin. Both the celebrities have chemistry.

Istanbul is the series’ filming location. MF Production is tackling this series’ creation. At the same time, Ender Milhar is your manager. Also, Ayşe Üner Kutlu has written the screenplay.

When Will Episode 2 Of This Series Release?

We want to tell you that Sen Cal Kapimi Episode two with subtitles is set to releaase with no delay, on July 15, 2020. This series will be one of the Turkish show, which will be appreciated by the international audience.

It is all set to break the preceding flying records of the already released Turkish series and is going to be part of the very best show released till today. It’ll be available on FOX Network’s official station, and most of the international audiences can appreciate this series there. If any announcements are made regarding this series, then we will upgrade that on our website.

Sen Çal Kapimi: Cast

The series has a spectacular star cast. Roles of this show have chemistry, which makes the show a must-watch!

The Cast of Sen Çal Kapimi includes:
  • Hande Erçel plays the role of Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bürsin plays with the role of Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Önal plays the role of Selin Atakan
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz plays with Kaan Karadag.
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • Anil Ilter plays the role of Engin Sezgin
  • Cagri Citanak plays with the character of Ferit Simsek.
  • Elcin Afacan plays the character of Melek Yücel
  • Melisa Döngel plays the role of Ceren Basar

Episode 2 Trailer

A short trailer of episode two of this series has release on Youtube. It is release. Then you can definitely have a look at it. In case you haven’t watched the trailer yet.

These were some of the facts. We’ll upgrade that in this post if the founders announce any updates then. Until then stay tuned into Otakukart for more forthcoming updates.

Nitesh kumar








