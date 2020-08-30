Home Entertainment Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Detail...
Sen Çal Kapimi: Episode 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Detail Check Here

By- Nitesh kumar
The Turkish romantic drama Sen Çal Kapımı concluded its initial instalment the previous week, and lovers are incredibly excited for the upcoming episode two. Ender Millar directs the show, and event two will be released tomorrow.

We’ve gathered all of the newest updates and information about the show, so here’s what you should know about Sen Çal Kapımı Episode two.

Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: Release Date

About 8TH July, Sen Çal Kapimi went on air with its first episode. The show is very likely to broadcast every Wednesday. Therefore, the broadcasting of episode 2 was on 15th July. If there aren’t any flaws with the program, the upcoming episode will accompany every week.

The episodes for global broadcasting are on YouTube. Episodes with Language Subtitles can be found the next day of broadcasting.

Who is in the Cast of Sen Çal Kapımı?

The throw of Sen Çal Kapımı include:

  • Hande Ercel as Eda Yildiz
  • Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat
  • Bige Onal as Selin Atakan
  • Melisa Dongel as Ceren Basar
  • Ahmet Somers as Alptekin Bolat
  • Ismail Ege Sasmaz as Kaan Karadag
  • Cagri Citanak as Ferit Simsek
  • Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yildiz
  • M. Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim
  • Anil Ilter as Engin Sezgin
  • Basak Gumulcinelioglu as Piril Baytekin
  • Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat
  • Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Sangay
  • Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek
  • Ilkyaz Arslan as Leyla
Sen Çal Kapimi Episode 2: storyline

The episode begins from the last moment of Episode 1. Eda finds out that Serkan Bolat is in the city. Moreover, he’s holding a press conference.

Eda eventually meets Serkan, to face him, but inadvertently locks lips with him. What’s more, Serkan’s prestige is in line, as the episode is public. The meeting is disbanding, and Serkan has a reputation to save.

Both the principal characters produce a plan. They opt to get engaged. However, this is only in pretence, rather than actually. Therefore, Serkan’s standing will probably be protected, and Eda will possess her school scholarship. Episode 3 teasers are outside. And Eda and Serkan are persuasive their loved one’s members, and friends of the pretend engagement.

